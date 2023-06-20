World Sickle Cell Awareness Day celebrated

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on June 19th each year to raise awareness about sickle cell disease (SCD) and its impact on individuals, families and communities worldwide. Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal red blood cells that take on a crescent or sickle shape and these irregularly shaped cells can cause blockages in blood vessels, leading to a variety of health complications. This year the theme of World Sickle Disease Day is ‘Building and strengthening global sickle cell communities, formalizing newborn screening and knowing your sickle cell disease status’. The theme is about recognizing the first step to understanding the genotype in infants and adults in fighting sickle cell disease. The theme also urges to utilize advanced technology to identify sickle cell disease status. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India is the nodal body to look after all the development agenda of Persons with Disabilities of the country. With the vision to create awareness about Sickle Cell Disease among the masses, the department observed the World Sickle Cell Disease Day through the institutions associated with it by conducting various events at more than 30 places across India. Some activities were organized across the country to observe the World Sickle Cell Disease Day awareness generation programmes, seminars & workshops national level, online quiz program, webinars essay & poster making competition.



