NCW organizes Western Regional Consultation Meet at Gujarat University

New Delhi : The National Commission for Women in association with the Women Development Cell and Internal Complaint Committee, Gujarat University organized a one-day Western Regional Consultation Meet with various stakeholders including representatives from State Commissions for Women and Department of Women and Child Development and NGOs representing Swadhar Greh, Ujjwala and One Stop Centres from five states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and DNH and Daman & Diu for discussing problems and issues faced by these organizations and for rendering the cause of women welfare, shelter, safety, protection of rights and empowerment.

Chairperson, National Commission of Women Ms Rekha Sharma participated as Chief Guest at the Consultation. Prof. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandya, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat University & Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Pathak, Chairperson, Internal Complaint Committee, Prof. (Dr.) Jyoti Pareek, Member Secretary, WDC and ICC, Gujarat University and Dr. Shah Alam, Special Rapporteur, NCW graced the occasion.

Chairperson, NCW Ms. Rekha Sharma highlighted that society must keep pace with the changing society. She also stressed on the fact that women should break every glass ceiling and embrace all the new skills which have so far been male dominated. Vice Chancellor, Gujarat University Prof.(Dr.) Himanshu Pandya endorsed Madam Chairperson’s views in empowering women from all spheres and opined for bringing about a positive change in the mindset of people towards building a healthy society.

A presentation was shared on the working of the Commission followed by an interactive feedback session in which the stakeholders of various Institutes for women shared their viewpoints, issues and challenges faced by them. It was also expressed that there was a need for healthy and seamless collaboration between different stakeholders and state governments for effective implementation of government schemes.