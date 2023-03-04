National Zoological Park celebrates World Wildlife Day with National Museum of Natural History

National Zoological Park, New Delhi (Delhi Zoo) celebrated World Wildlife Day on 3rd March, 2023 in collaboration with National Museum of Natural History. On the occasion Additional Director General (Wildlife) Shri Bivansh Ranjan said the “World Wildlife Day” underlies the awareness of the threats that wild flora and fauna faced in their daily lives. He said the theme for this year is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”. It will allow us to celebrate all conservation efforts, from intergovernmental to local scale. The theme will provide the opportunity to highlight the people who are making a difference as well as to celebrate the bridge that CITES has been for these partnerships to form, making a significant contribution to sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity conservation, he added.

This year World Wildlife Day falls on the 50th anniversary of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora).

Diverse sessions were conducted at National Zoological Park where discussion was based on Wildlife Crime, Public Participation, Role of Zoo in Conservation and Mission LiFE. The awareness session was followed by Zoo walk and Logo making Competition.