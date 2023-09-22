National Seminar on role of Indian Newspapers and Editors in Freedom Movement

Koraput: A National Seminar was organized by Dept of J & MC, CUO, Koraput on role of Indian newspapers and Editors in freedom movement on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and it was held at National Library of India at Kolkata.

Dr. Sourav Gupta, Assistant Professor & HOD (i/c), DJMC presented the Welcome Address and welcomed the resource persons from various parts of India. Dr Gupta said that the purpose of the seminar was to discuss the publishing of a seminal book to establish the role of journalism in the freedom struggle.

Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO inaugurated the seminar and said that the Newspaper Editors fought against the British and were subjected to jail and several harsh treatment. They used the newspapers to provide a platform for expression of national desire to gain independence and voice of protest against the British misrule. He emphasised that the book by DJMC will establish the role of newspapers and Editors from various parts of India and present a National spectrum of united journalism in the freedom movement. Prof Tripathi announced that the book will be edited by Dr Pranab Kumar Saha and Shri Rittwick Kr Mallick, eminent researchers.

Dr. Ajay Pratap Singh, Director General, National Library of India was the Chief Guest of the seminar. Dr Singh lauded the efforts of the Central University of Odisha to highlight the role of press in national movement in the Amrit Kaal. Dr Singh invited the CUO for further academic collaboration.

The resource persons who joined the seminar were eminent academic, journalists and researchers from the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar,Assam, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir among others. Among them were Prof Arun Bhagat, Member , Bihar Public Service Commission, Prof R Raju, Ex-Pro VC, Andhra University, Prof O P Singh, Ex Director, PMMM Patrakarita Sansthan, MGKV, Varanasi, Dr Sarup Prasad Ghosh, Director, Maulana Azad Institute for Asian Studies, Dr Baccha Babu, Central University of Jammu, Shri Indrajit Chowdhury, Eminent Journalist, Dr Arundhati Das, Faculty, St. Xavier’s College Kolkata, Prof Rakesh Yogi, Gurugram University, Prof Amitabha Shrivastava, Central University of Rajasthan. The resource persons discussed the role of newspapers in their respective regions. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Sourav Gupta.