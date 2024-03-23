National Seminar on Contemporary Research Methods in Social Sciences Commences at Central University of Odisha

New Delhi: The Department of Economics at the Central University of Odisha kicked off a two-day national seminar on “Contemporary Research Methods in Social Sciences.” The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries, aims to foster discussions on diverse facets of social science research in today’s context.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi extending his best wishes for the success of the program and delivering the inaugural address remotely. Among the distinguished guests were Prof. N C Panda, Registrar, along with Prof. Prashant Kumar Panda from Pondicherry University and Prof. Minaketan Behera from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Dr. Minati Sahoo, Head of the Department of Economics, commenced the session with a warm welcome, elucidating the seminar’s objective to provide a platform for dialogue on contemporary social science research methodologies. Prof. Tripathi lauded the Department of Economics for orchestrating the seminar, emphasizing the pivotal role of research quality and advancement within the university, while also stressing the significance of incorporating India’s traditional economic perspectives.

The ceremony witnessed the release of a book of abstracts featuring 31 presentations scheduled for the seminar. Prof. N. C. Panda highlighted the paramount importance of research endeavors and commended the released book of abstracts. Prof. Prashant Kumar Panda and Prof. Behera, in their respective addresses, expounded upon the emerging frontiers in social science research, offering insights from both economic and interdisciplinary perspectives. They underscored the necessity of periodic review and discourse on research within the university framework.

Concluding the ceremony, Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, Assistant Professor of the Economics Department, extended the vote of thanks. The event saw participation from faculty members, research scholars from various departments, and officials of the Central University of Odisha, marking a promising beginning for enriching academic discourse in the field of social sciences.