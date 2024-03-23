Mahindra signs MoU with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited, Broadening EV Charging Infrastructure Access

Mumbai : In a landmark move to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in India, Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited. This collaboration signifies a giant leap towards building a greener, more sustainable future, aligning with India’s ambitious climate action goals.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Mahindra and ATEL sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country. Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions. With this association, the XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to partner with Adani Total Energies. This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience. In line with our commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles.”

Mr. Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd. said, ” This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals.”

In line with COP 26 commitments, this partnership between Mahindra and ATEL is a testament to the collaborative efforts required to decarbonize transportation and move towards an electric and sustainable future.