BSH Home Appliances marks its advent in the cleaning category in India with the much-awaited launch of its Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner

Bosch Unlimited 7 sets itself apart as the most versatile, easy-to-use, and hassle-free handstick vacuum cleaner perfect for Indian homes that offers more than 99.9% dust pick-up*

Bosch Unlimited 7 offers maximum power and unlimited flexibility

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry, has launched the Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner for Indian consumers. The launch of one of the most highly appreciated vacuum cleaner range from Bosch global portfolio in India marks an effort to redefine home cleaning experiences for Indian consumers. The recent launch was announced on the back of an extensive insight into local consumer preferences and the need gap that could be addressed seamlessly with the Bosch Unlimited 7.

Breakthrough in Cleaning Technology:

Bosch Unlimited 7 distinguishes itself as the go-to solution for Indian homes, capturing over 99.9% of dust* with ease. Tapping into extensive consumer insights, this innovative vacuum cleaner is a direct response to the evolving needs of Indian households grappling with escalating dust levels due to rapid construction and increased pollution.

Unlimited Power and Flexibility:

Equipped with a TurboSpin motor delivering a staggering 66,000 rpm, the Unlimited 7 guarantees robust suction power across diverse surfaces. The 3.0 Ah battery ensures an extended runtime for cleaning up to 1000 sq ft of the house with a single battery charge. Its flex tube enhances maneuverability, while the quick stand facilitates convenient storage, ensuring a trouble-free cleaning workflow.

Revolutionizing Cleaning with Innovative Features:

Compared to other cordless cleaners, the Unlimited 7 handstick vacuum cleaner stands out with its intuitive nozzle foot release, flex tube, and ergonomic handheld design. The flexible tube adapts to your movements, making cleaning those tricky spots a breeze. No more bending and straining your back. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, minimizing fatigue during extended cleaning sessions. The easy parking clip simplifies transitions between cleaning tasks, making it a breeze for everyone at home to use efficiently.

LED lights illuminate even the darkest corners, ensuring a thorough cleaning experience. The auto mode with auto-adjust power optimizes efficiency based on the surface being cleaned. Lightweight, ergonomic, and boasting an improved filter cleaning mechanism, the Unlimited 7 guarantees consistent performance over time.

Commenting on the launch, Saif Khan, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances, said, “At BSH, we put consumers at the forefront of our innovations. Introducing the BSH Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner marks our strategic entry into the cleaning category. In a landscape where lifestyles continually evolve, so do the expectations of consumers. The Unlimited 7 seamlessly aligns with this transformative shift, presenting itself not merely as a cleaning tool but as a sophisticated smart companion, bringing innovative solutions to elevate the cleaning experience for modern Indian households.”

In addition to its outstanding features, the Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner is available in multiple color options, allowing customers to choose a variant that aligns with their aesthetic preferences.

The vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 30,000 onwards, and it is set to revolutionize the Indian market, offering consumers a superior cleaning solution and experience that seamlessly blends power, efficiency, and convenience.