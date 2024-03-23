AM/NS India celebrates 53rd National Safety Week

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha operations of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India observed the 53rd National Safety Week with an aim to create awareness on health and safety among employees and shop floor workers. The weeklong celebration started on March 04, 2024 with the hoisting of safety flag by Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India. With the theme “Focus on Safety Leadership for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Excellence”, the weeklong celebration aimed at promoting safety at the workplace.

The programme commenced with the administration of the safety pledge. A rally was organised within plant premises which witnessed active participation of the workers. For greater participation of employees and workers in the Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) campaign, various activities were carried out such as ‘DASH-A-THLON – Run for Sustainability’ event at Paradeep beach road on March 06, 2024. More than 160 employees and business associates participated in the event to mark their commitment towards safety and sustainability. Banners on safety were displayed at strategic locations within plant premises and safety badges were distributed among the employees.

Throughout the week, various events were organised like Nukkad Natak, Personal Protective Equipment exhibition and training, quiz, spot the hazards drill, expert sessions, skit, poster slogan and poem competition, departmental housekeeping and safety initiative competition, creative photography and video making competition, rangoli competition, awareness session on health and safety and LSGR (Life Saving Golden Rule) policy, training on occupational health care, firefighting demonstration, emergency rescue procedure and case study analysis.

Sri USR Raju, Head-Pellet Plant, Sri Saroj Pattnaik, Head-Power Plant, and Sri C H Hariprasad, Head-Operations along with the employees actively participated in the various programmes organised by Health and Safety team. Sri Sanjeev Muduli, Head-Health and Safety highlighted the importance of health and safety and urged employees to take responsibilities and help each other in making the workplace healthier and safer. The team also organised ‘Safety Beyond Boundaries’ programme at the Government High School, Paradeep where school students participated in quiz and other awareness activities.

On the occasion, Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said, “Occupational Health and Safety is our priority. AM/NS India is committed to set an exemplary level of health and safety condition for its employees and workers in the plant. We aim to bring overall improvement in health and safety by introducing various behavioural based sessions, cross functional shop floor audit and various rewards and recognitions to encourage best practices”.