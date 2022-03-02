National Science Week 2022 Concludes at KiiT International School

Bhubaneswar : As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, grand programmes and exhibitions to showcase indigenous science, technology, and innovations were held at 75 locations across the country, including KiiT International School, Bhubaneswar, from 22nd – 28th February 2022. The week-long celebrations themed ‘Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate’ and jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Office of the Principal Scientific Officer to the Government of India, and Vigyan Prasar and supported by DST, DBT, CSIR, MoES, DAE, DOS, ICMR, AICTE, and DRDO, concluded on 28th February, on the occasion of National Science Day.

The festival at Bhubaneswar was organised under the aegis of Science and Technology Department, Govt. of Odisha in association with Odisha Bigyan Academy, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster, KIIT Deemed to be University and Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The valedictory ceremony at KiiT International School was graced by Dr. K. K. Nanda, Director, Institute of Physics; Mr. Laxmi Narayan Padhi, Senior Scientist, Science and Technology Department, Govt. of Odisha; Dr. P. C. Padhi, Chief Manager, CIPET-IPT; Dr. S. Hajra, DRDO Coordinator for ITR, Chandipur; Dr. S. Dutta, Coordinator, “Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE)” DRDO, Chandipur; Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, President, Odisha Bigyan Academy; Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Director General-R&D, KIIT-DU and Chairman, BCKIC; Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School and Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal.

They addressed the students highlighting the capabilities of Indian Science and Technology, achievements and excellent work undertaken by Govt. of Odisha to popularise the science among the students and researchers.

Defence pavilion by DRDO-ITR and DRDO-PXE was a major attraction. It included Arjuna Tank, guns, mortars and different miniaturised missile models, depicting the true missiles. Space on Wheels was an innovative display by ISRO where multiple miniature models of indigenously developed space launched vehicles along with satellite including India’s first satellite Aryabhata was showcased.

The festival featured world-class researchers, scientists and technocrats in a variety of talks, panel discussions and expositions. A series of competitions for students were organised including essay writing, poems, debate, drama and poster making. In addition, students presented their ideas, inventions and science projects focused on societal and industrial benefits. The winners of the competitions were awarded on the occasion.

The science week had a participation of more than 15000 students from different schools of the state visiting innovation booths showcased by premier organizations, including CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, DBT-Institute of Life Sciences, Odisha Space Application Center, National Innovation Foundation, Odisha Vigyan Academy, Experiential Learning Booth by KIIT, Booth on Vaidik Mathematics by Institute of Mathematics and Applications, and innovations by SROSTI to highlight a few.