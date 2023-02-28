“National Science Day is celebrated at the Utkal University”

Bhubaneswar: The National Science Day celebrated and the 2nd CV Raman Award ceremony by the CV Raman Foundation held at Utkal University campus. On this occasion, Prof. Siba Prasad Adhikary, Former Vice Chancellor of F. M. University, Balesore was awarded the Senior Scientist Award, Dr. Sesha Kisan, Research Associate, Georg-August University, Germany was awarded the Young Scientist Award and Jishu Das, Research Scholar, Pune was awarded the Student Talent Award.

The program was presided over by Professor Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor of Utkal University, while Kandhamal MP and founder of ‘KIIT and KISS’ Dr. Achyut Samantha attended as the chief guest. Among others Convener, Professor Jay Krishna Manigarahi, Adviser Bijay Das and Coordinator Professor J. Dandpat were present.

Prof. Acharya highlighted the theme of United Nations National Science Day. He spoke on why science is used in our daily life. She also thanked CV Raman Foundation for organizing this event in Utkal University.

The chief guest Dr. Samantha encouraged the scientists to do something new in the field of research and development. Prof. Jaya Krishna, Adviser Mr. Vijay given the welcome addresses and introduced the guests, awardees while Prof. Dandpat delivered the vote of thanks. Biswajit Pradhan, Secretary of CV Raman Foundation coordinated the programme.