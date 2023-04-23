National Panchayati Raj Day To Be Celebrated On 24th April

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh is commemorating National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) on 24th April, 2023 at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh as a major event as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) – Samaaveshi Vikaas (Inclusive Development) adopting Whole-of-the-Government approach. The Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at the national function to be organised at Special Armed Forces Ground, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He will address the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions as well as Special Gram Sabhas across the country on this momentous occasion.



The Prime Minister will inaugurate an integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level. The objective of eGramSwaraj–GeM Integration is to enable the Panchayats to procure their goods and services through GeM leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform. The launch of eGramSwaraj – GeM Integration at the hands of the Prime Minister will encourage Panchayats to usher in the digital revolution where they would have the access to an easy-to-use procurement and payment platform. Launch by PM Modi will encourage both the Panchayats and local sellers to adopt this initiative which in turn will help the entire buyer-seller ecosystem to flourish thereby giving a major boost to rural economy and entrepreneurship along with strengthening the Digital India Program.



The Prime Minister will hand over SVAMITVA Property Card to select beneficiaries, symbolizing attainment of milestone of 1.25 crore property cards distribution under SVAMITVA Scheme in the country. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) Campaign for theme “Inclusive Development” – “Samaaveshi Vikas” will also be launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A dedicated website and Mobile App on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – SAMAAVESHI VIKAS” will be launched by Prime Minister. SVAMITVA – Meri Sampatti, Mera Haq campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Samaaveshi Vikas – Inclusive Development theme aims to generate 1.50 crore “Records of Rights”/ Property Cards under SVAMITVA Scheme by August 2023. The national launch of the 9 Campaigns under “Inclusive Development” theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav named “विकास की ओर साझे क़दम”covering 5 Ministries/ Departments viz. MoRD, MoPR, MoA&FW, MoH&FW and MoFAH&D is aimed to celebrate the people’s participation in saturation of people-centric schemes.



Prime Minister will conduct the ‘Griha Pravesh’ (ceremony performed when entering one’s new house) of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY–G). At present 4.11 lakh houses are ready for Griha Pravesh programme. Prime Minister will attend Ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth about Rs.7,000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission. Bhoomi Poojan of various works under Jal Jeevan Mission in Rewa District will be performed on this occasion. Prime Minister will flag-off Rewa – Itwari Train and dedicate other Railway Projects to the Nation.



Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Ram Khelawan Patel, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Malay Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh and other dignitaries and public representatives and senior officers of the Government of India and Government of Madhya Pradesh will be present on this occasion. This year’s celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day is expected to witness participation of more than one lakh participants, including representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, other stakeholders and local residents / rural masses.



An exhibition with different thematic stalls showcasing initiatives and achievements under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin (SBM-G), Amrit Sarovar, Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Rural Tourism Development (Home Stay), SVAMITVA, Jal Jeevan Mission and other programmes will also be set up at the venue of national function of NPRD–2023 for the benefit of the general public.



National Panchayati Raj Day will serve as an important occasion as well as a significant step towards creating awareness and building momentum for [email protected] and also building institutional, individual, institutional, cross-organizational and operational capabilities for achieving the global SDGs agenda in local context by 2030. Ministry of Panchayati Raj has requested all State/ UT Departments of Panchayati Raj to take necessary steps to advise the Gram Panchayats to convene Special Gram Sabha on 24th April, 2023 to mark National Panchayati Raj Day and make elaborate arrangements to enable the participants in the meetings of Gram Sabha on 24th April, 2023 to watch the proceedings of the National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) function which will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister. The proceedings of NPRD–2023 event at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh will be broadcast live by Doordarshan through DD News, DD National and DD India from 11:30 AM onwards on 24th April, 2023 and streamed live at web-link: https://webcast.gov.in.



