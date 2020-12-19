National Lok Adalat held in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The National Lok Adalat organized by District Legal Services Authority [DLSA] was held in judicial complex here on Saturday, district judge cum DLSA chairman Ananda Chandra Behera inaugurated this one day camp. As many as 710 cases relating civil, criminal, family and marriage disputes, bank and insurance connecting cases were taken up for adjudication from them 122 cases were disposed off and an amount Rs 1,27,24,500 collected from several litigants and different agencies. Out of 2318 bank cases only 109 cases were settled. Family court judge Dr Jiban Jyouti Rath, ADJ Malabika Bhuyan, CJM Priyaranjan Mishra, sub judge Sasi Rekha Mishra, SDJM Ritupurna Mishra, registrar civil court Mahaswata Parija, Munsaf Bishnu Prasad Devata and DLSA secretary Kamalakanta Mohapatra, government advocate Salil Kumar Ghose, social activist Susama Pradhan participated in the Lok Adalat.

Similar Lok Adalat was organized in Kujanga court complex, additional district judge Pranab Kumar Routray , sub judge Priyaranjan Mishra, JMFC Sunita Mishra conducted the legal proceedings of different cases. JMFC Susanta Kumar Nayak accompanied Lok Adalat in Tirtol court premises and village court judge Dr Sumitra Bisoi conducted Lok Adalat in Raghunathpur.

