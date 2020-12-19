Jagatsinghpur District union of journalist organized annual meet

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha union of journalist its Jagatsinghpur branch held its annual meet and office bearer’s selection in Dhartaranga Gada under Raghunathpur block on Saturday. OUJ state president Prasanna Mohanty addressed the meeting through virtual mode and discussed several problems affecting scribes in state and assured Odisha government would be suitably considered different demands of Journalist.

OUJ district head Subhankar Jena presided the meeting and Secretary Jyouti Ranjan Parida, senior scribes Ajaya Kumar Jena, Kahnu Charan Nanda, Bijaya Swain were spoke on the occasion and emphasized conducting professional works sincerely and maintaining dignity in vocation.

Office bearer’s selection was held at the meeting unanimously, the district OUJ president was selected Subhanakr Jena, secretary Jyouti Ranjan Parida, vice president Tapan Routray , organizing secretary Basanta Behera and treasurer Manas Swain Including 15 executive body members were selected. An advisory committee was formed counselling the district union the selected members for the committee were Kahnu Charan Nanda, Pradipta Kishor Choudhury, Bijaya Kumar Swain, Ajaya Kumar Jena, Pinaki Mohanty, Artatrana Pati and Sasanka Sekhar Panda. Few senior scribes working in Jagatsinghpur district were felicitated by union on the occasion. [Ends]

