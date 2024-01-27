National Girl Child Day: Adani Foundation organises Intra School Girls’ Athlete meet

Dhamra : Adani Foundation organizes various sports programs at the school level to inculcate a healthy lifestyle while promoting sports activities among school students. Keeping this in mind, Adani Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Adani Dhamra Port, has organized an Annual School Girls Athlete meet on the occasion of 16th National Girl Child Day at Dosinga High School play ground.

In this competition, 72 students from 12 high schools of Dhamra Port periphery GPs participated in 6 sports such as 100m running, 200m running, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw. The meet was inaugurated by Mr. Rama Krushna Jana, Sarpanch Dosinga Gram Panchayat in presence of Head Mistress of Dosinga Nodal High School Mrs. Anita Dash in presence of Mr. Dhanapati Manna, CRCC, Dosinga Cluster, Mr. Ranjit Jena, CRCC, Jagula Cluster, the physical Education Teachers, Teachers, of participating schools and staff of Adani Foundation.

12 high schools near Dhamra Port namely Dosinga Nodal High School, Jagula GP High School, Dhamarai Nodal High School, Bansada High School, Kaithkhola Vivekananda High School, Kaithkhola Jatindranath High School, Karanjamal Sri Sri Nigamananda High School, Panchutikri Gram Panchayat High School, Karanpali Gram Panchayat High School, Balimunda Krupasindhu High School, Narendrapur Utkalmani Gopabandhu High School, and Jantuali B.S.C. High Schools participated in this meet.

Finally, the winners of 6 events who secured the first, second and third place were honoured with Medal and trophy by the invited guests in presence of the teachers of histing school and participating schools in presence of officials of Adani Foundation.