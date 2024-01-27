Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparations for 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held on January 29, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 yesterday.

Shri Pradhan highlighted that Pariksha Pe Charcha has become an annual tradition, that ExamWarriors, parents and teachers all look forward to, to overcome anxiety and come out with their best.

He expressed prevalent excitement amongst everyone for the interaction with the Prime Minsiter, Shri Narendra Modi at PPC 2024, for the most-sought after interaction of the year.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC) is a unique initiative led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to address the stress associated with examinations and promote a celebratory approach towards life, aligning with the larger movement of ‘Exam Warriors.’ Organized by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, PPC has successfully engaged students, parents, and teachers for the past six years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town-hall format. Last year saw enthusiastic participation, with 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents.

The current 7th edition recorded a remarkable 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal, highlighting widespread enthusiasm among students nationwide. Scheduled for January 29, 2024, the town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will host approximately 3000 participants interacting with the Prime Minister. Two students and a teacher from each State and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited. A hundred students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will attend for the first time.

An online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024, determined participants based on their submitted questions. Selected participants will receive a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, including the “Exam Warriors” book by the Prime Minister and a certificate.

From January 12 to January 23, 2024, various school-level activities were organized nationwide, such as marathon runs, music and meme competitions, nukkad natak, and student-anchor-student-guest discussions. On January 23, 2024, a painting competition was organized in 657 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 122 Navodaya Vidyalayas across 774 Districts, with over 60 thousand students participating, themed around exam mantras from the book “Exam Warriors.”

With 2.26 crore registrations, the upcoming 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on January 29, 2024, is generating immense anticipation, highlighting the event’s role in addressing exam stress and promoting a positive learning culture.