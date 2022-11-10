National Fisheries Development Board awarded “India Agribusiness Awards 2022”

New Delhi : National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad, a vibrant organization under the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India was one of the organisation to be awarded with “India Agribusiness Awards 2022” for the best Agribusiness Award under Fisheries Sector during the event for commemorating the services & support extended to the fisheries sector by playing a crucial and exemplary role dedicated to the stakeholders for supporting various need-based projects for technology upgradation, species diversification in aquaculture, dissemination of new and improved fish varieties, promoting seaweed cultivation, ornamental fisheries, training & capacity building etc. to bring a significant increase in fish production and productivity, improve the livelihoods of fishers, promote entrepreneurship opportunities in fisheries, employment generation, promote hygienic handling and marketing of fish and increase fish consumption.

Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), an Indian Government body on technical collaborations with large number of national/international industrial associations and related organisations has organized “AgroWorld 2022” – India International Agro Trade and Technology Fair – 2022 from November 9-11, 2022 at Indian Agriculture Research Institute, Pusa Campus, New Delhi for showcasing the development and modernisations achieved by key stakeholders in major sectors like food, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries & allied.

As a part of this event, National Fisheries Development Board was awarded “India Agribusiness Awards 2022” for the best Agribusiness Award under Fisheries Sector for the exemplary work done in fisheries sector. Dr. Suvarna Chandrappagari, IFS, Chief Executive NFDB attended the event at Delhi and received the award from Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Dr. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog at New Delhi.