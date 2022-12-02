New Delhi : Hansraj Gangaram Ahir assumed charge as Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes here today. He belongs to District Chandrapur, State of Maharashtra. He is an Agriculturist by profession.

Shri.Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had been elected four times Member of Parliament from Parliamentary Constituency Chandrapur, Maharashtra and also he was Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. He had been Member of various Standing Committees of Parliament and also served as the Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel. He had been Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India the 16th Lok Sabha.