National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), an attached office of MoES, is collecting the real-time information on coastal water quality by deploying water quality buoys at 10m water depth in coastal waters, says Dr. Jitendra Singh

New Delhi :National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), an attached office of MoES, is collecting the real-time information on coastal water quality by deploying water quality buoys at 10m water depth in coastal waters. The collected data is shared with the State Pollution Control Boards.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has instructed all the coastal State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and the Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) of the Union Territories for developing an action plan for prevention of coastal pollution. NCCR, MoES is assisting SPCBs and PCCs in this exercise.

NCCR has taken up several initiatives to augment the scientific and research capabilities.

For continuous water quality observations, a network of water quality buoys is being deployed along the coast. Along with the traditional methods of identification and analysis of biological samples, advanced techniques like use of molecular tools are being employed.

Collaborations with leading oceanography institutes of the world (JAMSTEC, Japan; CeFAS, United Kingdom; NIVA, Norway) New research programs like Marine Spatial Planning, Marine Litter Monitoring, Coastal Flooding have been initiated.

The following measures are being implemented:

i. Preparation of action plans by the coastal states and Union Territories to reduce marine pollution.

ii. Deployment of water quality buoys to get real-time information on coastal water quality.

iii. Scientific exercise has been taken up to study the marine outfalls along the Indian coast to check the compliance in respect to existing standards and update the standards to prevent deterioration of coastal waters. Clean coast campaigns are taken up regularly to create awareness among the public and stakeholders to keep the beaches and coastal areas clean.

This information was given by the Minister of State (I/C) for M/o Earth Sciences and M/o Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.