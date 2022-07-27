New Delhi :The Ministry of Earth Sciences is finalizing the National Policy on Blue Economy for the country.

A draft policy framework on India’s Blue Economy has been prepared. The draft Blue Economy policy framework envisages the optimal utilization of all sectors of the maritime domain, (living, non-living resources, tourism, ocean energy, etc.) for sustainable development of coastal areas. This policy document contains key recommendations on National Accounting Framework for Blue Economy and Ocean Governance, Coastal Marine Spatial Planning and Tourism Priority, Marine Fisheries, Aquaculture and Fish Processing. Manufacturing, Emerging Industries, Trade, Technology, Services and Skill Development, Logistics, Infrastructure and Shipping, Coastal and Deep-Sea Mining and Offshore Energy and Security, Strategic Dimensions and International Engagement.

The proposed National Blue Economy Advisory Council (BEAC) will have the Secretaries of relevant Ministries/ Deptts. as members. It would also include Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries of Coastal States and representatives from industry.

The draft policy document was put out for comments and feedback from general public and all relevant stakeholders. Many valuable comments/ suggestions received from ministries/ departments, parliament members, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), industry representatives and general public have been considered and the policy document has been revised accordingly.

There is no activity with the theme ‘Swachh Prithvi, Swachh Sagar’, however, an activity with the theme ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’is being implemented. This is a 75 days long coastal clean-up campaign for cleaning of at least 75 beaches along the coastal districts which started on 05th July 2022 and will culminate on 17thSeptember 2022 the ‘International Coastal Clean Up Day’. The activity is being organized by MoES jointly with Indian Coast Guard, MoEF& CC, MoYAS, NDMA, Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and Government Departments, volunteer organizations, public and students.

The steps/initiatives would include support for awareness campaigns, competitions and workshops/seminars on the issues through Earth Day, Ocean Day etc in schools, colleges and Universities.

This information was given by the Minister of State (I/C) for M/o Earth Sciences and M/o Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.