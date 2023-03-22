Nandita Das directed Zwigato made tax-free in Odisha; the movie starring Kapil Sharma was shot in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Govt is promoting the State as a destination for film shooting which will not only promote tourism potential but also provide employment opportunities for our talented youth.

