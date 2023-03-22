Bhubaneswar : Odisha Government’s Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has observed the World Water Day here with the theme ‘Accelerating Change’. Every year, on 22nd March World Water Day is observed globally as an annual UN Observance Day to highlight the importance of freshwater and to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

“Billions of people and countless schools, businesses, healthcare centres, farms and factories don’t have the safe water and toilets they need. There is an urgent need to accelerate change – to go beyond business as usual” mentioned G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department and Chairperson, WATCO while presiding the program.

Dr. Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Embassy of Israel, who joined as Guest of Honour said “this year’s theme Accelerating Change emphasizes on the vital importance of taking decisive and stern action to address the global water crisis. What I found in last three days of my visit here that Odisha went far ahead than a number of advanced countries in delivering 24×7 guaranteed pure water to each and every urban house of the state”.

Jal Sathi and Transgender SHG members, working with WATCO made dance performance and presentation on changes occurred in the water journey of Odisha during last decade.

Er. Pradipta Kumar Swain, CEO, WATCO mentioned about the WATCO’s effort to extend 100 per cent house connections in 104 Urban Local Bodies out of 115 cities of the state, reduction of Non Revenue Water from 54 per cent to less than 15 per cent in cities like Puri and Gopalpur and other zones in 20 cities having Drink from Tap implementation covering approx. 8.5 lakh urban population, community partnership in water supply management, improvement of public health and capacity building of Engineers and others through Odisha Water Academy etc.

Among other dignitaries Ms. Sagarika Patnaik, IRPS, Special Secretary, H&UD Dept, Er. R. N. Mallick, EIC, PHEO, Mr. Chinmay Tripathy, PMC, WATCO along with senior officials from WATCO, PHEO, OWSSB, Jal Sathis, Transgender SHG members were present.