CyberPeace and British Deputy High Commission (BDHC), Kolkata announced CyberPeace Hub at Odisha

CyberPeace – a global non profit working on CyberPeace and Cybersecurity announced its State level, Odisha CyberPeace Hub in its CyberPeace Dialogue – Odisha on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar, post its launch of CyberPeace cluster in Jharkhand. The Dialogue was jointly organized by CyberPeace and the British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, supported by Autobot Infosec Pvt. Ltd.

The launch of CyberPeace Cluster is a major step towards ensuring a secure cyber environment for the netizens of Odisha. This initiative is a multi-stakeholder effort between the Industry, Academia, Civil Society, private sector, UN agencies and Government organizations to transform Odisha into an International Cybersecurity Hub.

The CyberPeace Hub envisions becoming the core of cyber security activities such as a CyberPeace Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in cybersecurity; cyber rehabilitation center providing training, research, incubation, and development services. It will also serve as a hub for cybersecurity start-ups and other private sector organizations, which aim to create a vibrant cyber security ecosystem in the state.

The launch witnessed the presence of Mr. Dominic Gillan, CSSF India Cyber Programme Manager, British High Commission, New Delhi; Mr. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha; Mr. Brahma Mishra, President, Utkal Chambers of Commerce; and Mr. Abhishek Singh, Lead – Policy and Advocacy, CyberPeace. The inaugural ceremony of the Dialogue started with registration and networking followed by the Ganesh Vandana and Diya Lighting Ceremony.

Mr. Abhishek Singh, while delivering the inaugural speech said, “Global issues like Cyber warfare and cyber crime are a growing concern in the digital age and result in significant damage affecting individuals, businesses and governments alike.”

He further pointed out the types of common Cyber attacks and said that launching the Cyber peace cluster is a step towards ensuring a secure cyber environment for netizens across states.

Mr. Dominic Gillan, First Secretary, Cyber Programmes, British High Commission, New Delhi expressed his gratitude towards the partnership with CyberPeace. He mentioned “Threats in Cyberspace have grown in intensity and severity in the last few years,” and added that people, organizations, systems and even governments are becoming targets to such threats. He further expressed his gratitude to the partnership between India and UK, and mentioned that challenges can be countered when the UK works with India. Furthermore, he gave examples of work done by the UK to counter threats and increase education and awareness about Cyberspace.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha talked about the present dangers the public face in present times and commented that the Cyber world is the biggest democratic world because everyone has power. He further addressed the audience by saying that the fear of deterrence in the real world doesn’t work in the cyber world as the attacks can come from anywhere in the world.

Later, Mr. Brahma Mishra, President, Utkal Chamber of Commerce emphasized on cyber awareness among youth, children, and citizens. He further commented that in present times cybercrime has become a great challenge to society, individuals and corporates and we need to find the best method to protect ourselves from cybercrime.

The launch was followed by the CyberPeace Dialogue on the topic, “Building cyber security ecosystem in Odisha: Roadmap in the future”. It was moderated by Abhishek Singh, Lead – Policy & Advocacy, CyberPeace. The discussions were highlighted with an overview of the global cyber space landscape and high priority issues related to cyber crimes and possible resolutions.