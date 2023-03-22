Ziqitza Odisha Scholarship program 2023

Bhubaneswar, 22nd March, 2023 : Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL), the operating agency for 108 ambulance services in Odisha, today felicitated 31 of 108 ambulance employees for their exemplary work while on duty. Whereas the agency also felicitated 16 meritorious children of their staff members who were top scorers in the Class 10th & 12thexaminations. The Ziqitza Odisha Scholarship 2023 awards were given at an event organized here at Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar today.

A total 7 Cluster Leaders, 24 Crew members were awarded for their distinguished efforts. Attending as chief guest, Ms Priyanka Bose, Head-Marketing and Communications, ZHL inaugurated the programme by lighting up the lamp. Among others Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head – Odisha, ZHL Odisha & other staffs were present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head, said, “Ziqitza Healthcare Limited & its employees are always committed to serve the public with utmost care. Our crew members have shown their highest resolve in serving people at many occasions. Be it bringing patients in stretcher from their home in case of no motorable roads, Donating blood to patients in difficult time, showing highest devotion towards duty during natural calamities or returning of money and other valuable belongings to patients are among few noble works,”

The crew members who got felicitated on the occasion were Bhagirathi Mohanta, Nagen Bag, Sarat Kumar Jena, Sisira Kumar Rout, Ramesh Nahaka, Sk Zahiruddin, Prasanta Kumar Nayak, Sobharam Sabar, Pankaj Kumar Khara, Dhrubha Majhi, Taranisen Sahu, Niroj Bhoi, Ramakanta Mahanta, Sakti Mohanty, Baijayanta Pradhan, Ramesh Patra, Sibananda Das, Sanjay Dalabehera, Manasa Ranjan Digal, Prakash Kumar Pradhan, Chitaranjan Maharana, Bipin Bihari Pradhan and Bhagirathi Mohanty for their outstanding effort in serving patients going an extra mile.

Apart from this, 7 cluster leaders – Karan Sahu, Amar Biplab Panda, Pradeep Ram, Subrat Shit, Nityanand Dakua, Soumendra Mohapatra, Sunil kumar Padhi were also felicitated.

Currently, the operating agency hosts 1124 numbers of 108 ambulances in all 30 districts of Odisha for emergency services. Similarly, six 108 boat ambulances have been pressed into services for the people of water locked and cut-off areas of the state. 108 Ambulance services operate from a state-of -the-art facility in Bhubaneswar. So far it has served and rescued over 91 lakh patients from each nook and corner of the state. A dedicated call centre of the agency had always been on their toes to receive calls from distressed patients and transport them to hospitals at the earliest possible time. The executives at the Bhubaneswar-based integrated center identify the exact location of the patient and assist them to get to the nearest available ambulance as soon as possible.

Besides transporting patients at their distress, its crew members played an important role in saving valuable lives despite enormous challenges. There are many instances where crew members have set examples by exhibiting honesty and humanity in their work.

Ziqitza ensures that 108 ambulances are strategically located in the operational districts in such a way that the entire district can be covered within minimum time. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and taking the victim to the nearest hospital is absolutely free to every citizen in Odisha.