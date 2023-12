Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar to become world-class in next one year; cheetah and white lion to be brought from Dubai; Rs 17 crore sanctioned for development of Kanjia lake & night safari to start soon, informs Odisha Forest and Environment department Secretary.

Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is set to receive a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and other animals and birds from Dubai next month.