Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lays Foundation Stone for 2 Critical Care Blocks, BSL-3 Laboratory in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi,29th December: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare laid the foundation stone for 2 Critical Care Blocks and a BSL-3 Laboratory in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh today. He also inaugurated 7 Integrated Public Health Laboratories to be set up in various districts of the state. Smt. Vidadala Rajini, Minister of Health, Government of Andhra Pradesh was also present.

These new facilities will give a boost to the healthcare infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh and help in addressing the challenges of any health emergency.

Expressing his elation at the event, Dr Mandaviya said the BSL laboratory, seven Integrated Public Health laboratories and the two Critical Care Blocks, once operational, will play a pivotal role in providing quality medical services to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Congratulating the beneficiaries, he said, “it is our government’s responsibility and commitment to provide quality healthcare infrastructure and services to the people as only a healthy country can aspire to become a developed country.”

The Union Health Minister added that these new facilities would help in increasing the ease of attaining medical services. He said that “the Union Government is following a holistic approach to health by not only upgrading and expanding healthcare infrastructure in the country but also creating more medical and nursing colleges to meet the requirement of medical professionals.” He highlighted that the number of AIIMS in the country have increased to 23 today and the number of MBBS and nursing seats have doubled in the country.

Dr Mandaviya stressed the need for collective efforts between the Centre and states to meet the healthcare needs of the country. He reiterated the support and commitment of the Union government to the states in their healthcare endeavours.

Smt. Vidadala Rajini said that the new facilities in Andhra Pradesh under PM-ABHIM will help in further strengthening the healthcare facilities in the state. Appreciating the support and guidance received from the Centre, she said that a “substantial allocation of 1271 crores to Andhra Pradesh under PM-ABHIM will build resilience capable of responding to any health emergencies in the state.”

Shri Ashok Babu, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry and senior officials from the Health Ministry and government of Andhra Pradesh were present in the meeting.