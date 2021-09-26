Nandanik’s 6th Deomali National Theatre Festival 2021 concludes successfully with multilingual plays and folk theatre at Koraput

Koraput: The three day 6th Deomali National Theatre Festival 2021 organized by Nandanik at Tribal Museum, Koraput concluded on Saturday with the audience being exposed to a variety of theatre.

The concluding day featured three plays, Two Souls, an O’ Henry adaptation in Hindi by Ashoknagar Nattyamukh (Dir: Avi Chakraborty), Bharat Leela , folk drama of Ganjam district by Mahavira Natya Kala Sansad, Odisha and Takshaka, an Odia play by Nandanik, which is written by Manoj Mitra, designed by Sourav Gupta and directed by Saumendra Swain & Rahul Patnaik.

The festival started on 23rd September 2021 with Foundation Day Lecture titled, Changing Pattern of Performances in the Digital Era by Prof Sachchidananda Joshi, Member-Secretary, IGNCA, New Delhi. On 24th September 2021, the festival was started by felicitating Shri Karna Gouda, folk drama artist from Koraput district in the presence of Shri Lakhsmikanta Padhi and Shri Gadadhar Parida. Asim Basu Award 2020 was awarded to Himanshu Ranjan Mohanty by Smt Bhaswati Basu, eminent acress of Odia stage & television. Children’s play in Odia, Punar Mushika Bhaba, was performed by Nandanik directed by Monideepa Gupta. A mime sketch Butterfly was performed by Shri Ranen Chakraborty of Mimic, Kolkata. Khuri Ma, a Bengali adaptation of Munshi Premchand was presented by Kathok Performing Repertoire, West Bengal. The play was written by Sourav Gupta and directed by Kriti Mazumdar.

The Deomali National Theatre Festival organized by Nandanik is the only national level theatre festival in KBK region and this 6th edition was organized with support from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.