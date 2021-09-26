Piyush Goyal calls for proactive initiatives to modernize the design, quality, packaging and marketing for better prices for products in international market to benefit weavers

New Delhi : Union Minister for Commerce & Industry & Textiles Piyush Goyal today said that Himachal Pradesh possesses tremendous talent and potential with magical hands that are weaving beautiful art products. He said there is a need to work proactively by the State & Central Ministries to bring these products into the international market in a befitting manner.

Goyal announced that a Weaver Services and Design Resource Center will be set up in Kullu district of the State to encourage attractive handicraft products of the state besides providing a better platform for export of these products in the international market. The Minister was speaking at an interaction programme with handicrafts and handloom artisans organized under ‘Seva & Samarpan Abhiyan’ to commemorate the golden jubilee year of statehood of Himachal Pradesh, in Kullu today.

The Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had immense potential for handicrafts and skill up-gradation of artisans, modern equipments and training would be imparted to prepare qualitative new designs in the Weavers Service Center. He said that more attention was needed to modernize the design, quality, packaging and marketing so that the weavers get better price for their products in the international market. Union Minister said that Himachal’s cap is recognized internationally today and there was a need to redesign the same in line with the international requirements in coldest places in the world.

The Union Minister suggested to organize district-wise exhibitions of these products in big cities, people associated with the textile industry and five star hotels so that their branding could be done at national and international level. He asked the weavers to get their trademark for which the central government had reduced the registration fee by 80 percent.

Goyal also interacted with the entrepreneurs of the district and distributed woodcraft, handloom, embroidery machines and certificates to the local handicraft and handloom artisans. He urged the State Industries Department to focus primarily on the ways and means for improvement of the quality of wool used in the manufacturing of handloom and handicraft products.

Applauding the weavers and workers present on the occasion, Union Minister remarked that he witnessed display of pure art and each product is very beautiful and the hands that have manufactured these products are really precious. He however, cautioned that its commercial value has increased a lot in all these years and there is a need to focus on improvement in product manufacturing.