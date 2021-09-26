Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lays foundation stone of ZPEO, playfield; Inaugurates PMGSY road

New Delhi : Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur today laid foundation stone of ZPEO and Zonal Play Field and inaugurated PMGSY road at Kichpora Kangan.

The Minister visited Kichpora Kangan where he laid foundation stone of Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) and Development of Zonal Level Playfield approved at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister maintained that there is no dearth of talent in the UT of J&K but the need is to channelize that talent. The youth of J&K need facilities and Central Government will ensure all the facilities making sure that talent flourishes in the region, he added.

He maintained that the Union Government is committed to further strengthen the existing sports infrastructure and facilities for the UT so that more and more youth join sports and represent J&K at various levels.

In order to do so the Central Government has earmarked an amount of Rs 200 crore under PM Development Plan for the development of playfields and indoor stadiums, he said. He further said that Rs 33 crore more are approved for preparing synthetic turfs, hockey and football grounds In J&K.

He also urge the gathering to join the country wide month long “Clean India Mission” starting on October 01, 2021.

Welcoming the Minister, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan lauded the efforts of Union Government for organising this mega outreach programme to the UT of J&K. He expressed hope that this visit of Union minister will give impetus to the sports activities of the region.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna, Director Youth Services and Sports, SSP Ganderbal and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Minister distributed certificates, mementos and sports kits among the students during a colourful function held at Kichpora Kangan.

On the occasion, the Minister also witnessed cultural program and demo of various sports competitions in Marshall Arts, Tug of War, Kabbadi and Volleyball.

The Minister also interacted with the students and urged them to actively participate in sports activities and asked them to bring laurels to the J&K by proving their mettle in national and international events.

The Minister also visited Kangan where he inaugurated the 1.5 km PMGSY road constructed at the cost of Rs 136.67 lakh at Bonibagh Kangan connecting Bonibagh Bala habitation to the highway.

Dedicating the road to the people of the village, the Minister congratulated the concerned sarpanch, BDC and DDC member who were present on the occasion for putting in their strenuous efforts for removing impediments in finishing the road held up for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, he also interacted with locals of Bonibagh and enquired about the development needs in the area. The locals complemented the Minister for visiting the area and inaugurating the said road which was long pending demand of the locals.