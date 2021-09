New Delhi: Cyclone Gulab’s landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha informed IMD.

Cyclone Gulab’s Eye May Pass Over Odisha’s Malkangiri Tonight, No Impact On Bhubaneswar . Danger for Odisha is not yet over. Heavy rain to the tune of 50mm/hr awaits Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Malakangiri. No impact on #Cuttack