NALCO Kharavela and Kalidas awards presented at the 42nd Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day in a hybrid mode at Nalco Corporate Office, Bhubaneswar on 7th January. Shri Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum Managing Director of the Company, and the functional Directors Shri M.P. Mishra, Director (P&T) & Director (Finance)-Additional Charge, Shri B.K. Das, Director (Production) & Director (Commercial)-Additional Charge and Shri Somanath Hansdah, Chief Vigilance Officer, addressed the employees on the occasion.

The event also witnessed the presentation of the much awaited NALCO awards to renowned and eminent personalities for their significant achievements in respective fields with the objective of promoting literature and culture. This year the NALCO Kalidas Samman was conferred upon well-known spiritual thinker and writer Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy. Renowned Odissi Dancer Padmashri Aruna Mohanty was bestowed with the NALCO Kharavela Award in Odissi Dance Guru Category. Ms. Mamata Ojha and Shri Harekrushna Dhall were both presented with the NALCO Kharavela Award in Odissi Dancer category.

Addressing the employees and stakeholders of the Company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, appreciated the dedication and hard work of the employees and unstinted support of other stakeholders which has resulted in optimization of production and productivity, particularly during COVID 19 pandemic. He also emphasized the importance of keeping a healthy work-life balance and maintaining a positive mindset during adverse conditions and challenging times.

“NALCO’s successful journey from a modest investment way back in early eighties to a leadership position has always been based on the mantra of 5P i.e focus on Production, Planet, People, Productivity and Profit”. I am optimistic that with the ongoing growth plans and strategic initiatives coupled with dedication, discipline and determination of employees, NALCO will rise to the next level of business excellence in the days ahead, added Shri Patra.

The entire event was streamed online with minimum physical participation, adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines. Contactless presentation of awards were also ensured for safety of awardees.