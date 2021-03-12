NALCO donates refrigerated truck for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines

Bhubaneswar: To strengthen the cold chain equipment logistics and to boost the COVID 19 vaccination drive, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), donated a custom-made refrigerated truck to the State immunization cell, Govt of Odisha. The truck was handed over to the State immunization cell authorities at an event held today in the premises of Directorate of Health Services at Bhubaneswar.

Worth mentioning that the hi-end refrigerated truck can maintain a temperature ranging from 2 to 8 degree centigrade and has a capacity to carry 25,70,000 covid vaccine (in doses) to various parts of the State.

Shri Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha and Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO formally flagged off the vaccine truck. The timely initiative of NALCO to provide this essential vehicle has been well appreciated. Among others, Smt. Shalini Pandit, Mission Director, NHM, Odisha, Directors of NALCO including Shri Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR), Shri Bijay Kumar Das, Director (Production & Commercial), Shri M.P. Mishra, Director (P&T and Finance), along with other senior officials of NALCO and State Health and Family welfare department were also present on the occasion.

Related