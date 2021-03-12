Adani Foundation organized capacity building programme for farmers

Dhamra: Adani Foundation the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has been undertaking different developmental initiatives for the upliftment of farmers and their income. To introduce double cropping both in Rabi and Kharif as well as the farmers depending on livestock for their livelihood, the foundation has been working very closely with different government departments and non-government organisations. Doing so it has been working in collaboration with Directorate of Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Fishery department as well as the non-government oragnisation like Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF). As part of its support Adani Foundation provides technical expertise and also facilitates in bringing farmers, all line departments and organization to a common platform so as to improve the knowledge and skill of the farmers in adopting the technology based agriculture and animal husbandry practices for an improved production and better financial income.

As the part of the initiative, to make the farmers aware about the Government schemes, applicable scheme wise subsidy and exposure to the Integrated Farming System, Adani Foundation has organized a day long inter-departmental unfolding meeting and capacity building workshop for 60 potential farmers of 5 port periphery GPs such are Dosinga, Jagula, Karanjmal, Karanpali and Balimunda).

In the beginning the participating farmers were exposed to the Integrated Farming System developed by Mr. Suresh Kumar Mahunta of Jagula and then attend the meeting-cum-capacity building sessions on Government schemes and subsidy therein pertaining to Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fishery taken by Mr. Bairaghi Charan Sethi, Block Agriculture Officer, Dr. Rashmirekha Sethi, VS, Karanjmal, Ms. Sushree Sangita Nayak, Asst. Engineer Agriculture, Shri Nalinikanta Das, Asst Fishery Officer, Dhamra Fishing Harbour and Dr. Santosh Kumar, Area Head BAIF.

Mr. Kartik Khilaar, Entrepreneur from Jagula village was felicitated by the officials and guests in the programme which was organized and moderated jointly by Baba Nilakantheswar Farmers Club, Jagula and officials of Adani Foundation, Adani Dhamra Port.