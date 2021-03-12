NMDC declares Interim dividend @ 776% for the year 2020-21

New Delhi: NMDC’s Board decided to give interim dividend @ 776% for the year 2020-21 at its Meeting held on 11.03.2021. The interim dividend outgo would be Rs.2,274 crore, of which Rs1,553 crore would be the Government of India share.

NMDC being one of the top performing PSEs of Government of India, has been giving rich dividends to Government and its shareholders since 1991.

During the last 10 years NMDC has paid about Rs.23,288 crore as dividend to its shareholders of which Government of India share is about Rs18,536 crore. In addition to dividend, NMDC has also gone for buyback of shares in FY-21, amounting to Rs.1,378 crore of which Government of India received Rs.1,377 crores.

Congratulating the NMDC board and employees, CMD Shri Sumit Deb, said “I am pleased to announce that NMDC is growing at a fast pace and has set new production records in the last quarter. NMDC’s performance will help boost country’s economy and we are confident of continuing the good work in the coming years as well.”