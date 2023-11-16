Music Lovers Enamoured By The Enchanting Music At Rajarani; 2nd Evening of Rajarani Music Festival 2023

Bhubaneswar : The pleasant weather in the evening at the verdant premises of the magnificent Rajarani temple bedecked with colourful lights and appliqué works synchronized with enchanting and sonorous music by great stalwarts attributed to a large gathering on the second day of Rajarani Music Festival, making it a feast for the music lovers of the temple city.

The evening’s first programme was Odissi vocal recital by the great singer and a versatile artiste Rupak Kumar Parida was conspicuous. His first recital was Kadamba Bane Banshi Bajila set to Rag Bajrakanti and Taal Jati written by Balakrushna Pattanaik followed by La Champu – Lila Nidhi He Laje Mu Galiti Sari and some Bhanga presented by Guru Rupak Kumar Parida. He was accompanied on Mardala by Guru Sachidananda Das, on Flute by Soumya Ranjan, on Harmonium by Balakrushna Jena and on Tanpura Basundhara Parida. The Odissi songs presented by Rupak Kumar Parida were marked with remarkable euphony and variegated graceful embellishment punctuated by indigenous rhythmic patterns. The music lovers present were deeply engrossed by the superb and impeccable elaboration of different Raga and musical patterns, clear tonal quality and musical renderings. His presentation was highly applauded for it’s intellectually satisfying and emotionally appealing rendition.

In the second phase Flute player Vidushi Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar presented Flute in Carnatic style followed by different traditional compositions blended with melody and rhythm gave a total effect which was very soothing and melodious. The beauty and vitality of every melody type expressed the inherent Rasa and Bhava in the Flute. She was accompanied by V V Srinivas Rao on Violin, R Ananthakrishnan on Mridangam and Dr. K Murali on Ghatam. The programme was highly appreciated by the audiences.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Guru Aruna Mohanty, President, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi; Manmatha Kumar Satapathy, Vice President, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi; Subodh Chandra Acharya, Joint Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture; Dr. Sikata Das, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre and Prabodh Kumar Rath, Secretary, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi. The programme was anchored by Anuja Tarini Mishra.