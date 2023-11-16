Twice in November: President Murmu’s Homecoming to Odisha, Embarks on Ancestral Train Journey

Bhubaneswar, 16 November : President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to make two significant visits to her home state, Odisha, this month, as confirmed by officials. Her upcoming itinerary includes a visit from November 20th to 22nd, followed by a second visit scheduled from November 26th to 27th.

During her initial visit, President Murmu is set to undertake a poignant 32-kilometer train journey from Badampahar railway station to Rairangpur, her ancestral town situated in the Mayurbhanj district. This journey holds sentimental value for the President as it reconnects her with her roots and native place, promising to be a reflective and emotional experience.

These forthcoming visits by President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha are anticipated to be significant occasions, symbolizing her deep connection with the state and offering her the opportunity to engage with her roots and heritage.