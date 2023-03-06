Mumbai Heroes beat Kerala Strikers in a thrilling 12th match of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 – Reloaded: The 12th match of CCL 2023 was a thrilling encounter between Kerala Strikers Vs Mumbai Heroes. Mumbai Heroes beat Kerala Strikers by 7 runs in an important game at Thiruvananthapuram. The match was amazing with some blitzing performances by players from both sides. The game was entertaining and a powerhouse of cricketing fun in an all-new format.

It is the first time in cricket history that a T20 match will be played in 2 innings of 10 overs each. The new format offers More Cricket, More Entertainment, and More Fun with the Cine Stars from 8 teams representing the respective Film Industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) competing for the CCL 2023 crown.

Match 12: Kerala Strikers Vs Mumbai Heroes

Team Kerala Strikers: Unni Mukundan(c), Arjun Nandakumar(wk), Siddharth Menon, Manikuttan, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Prashanth Alexander.

Playing XI Mumbai Heroes: Riteish Deshmukh(c), Aftab Shivdasani, Saqib Saleem, Shabbir Aluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Samir Khochar, Madhav Deochake, Freddy Daruwala, Navdeep Tomar.

Toss: Mumbai Heroes won the toss and elected to bat first

Highlights:

1st Innings Mumbai Heroes: Mumbai Heroes scored 116 Runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs

Saqib Saleem top scored with 41 Runs off 18 balls followed by Apoorva Lakhia with 25 Runs off 13 balls. Antony Pepe took 2 wickets for 24 Runs in the allotted quota of 2 Overs

In reply:

1st Innings Kerala Strikers: Kerala Strikers scored 107 Runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs conceding a lead of 9 runs. Vivek Gopan top scored with a blitzing knock of 63 Runs off 25 balls. Ritesh Deshmukh was the pick of the bowlers picking 3 wickets for 9 runs in his allotted 2 overs.

In the 2nd Innings

2nd Innings Mumbai Heroes: Mumbai Heroes scored 103 Runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs setting a target of 113 runs for Kerala Strikers to win. Sharad Kelkar top scored with an unbeaten 62 Runs off 28 balls on a slow and low wicket to help set a challenging score for Kerala Strikers.

In reply: Requiring 113 Runs to win

2nd Innings Kerala Strikers: Kerala Strikers fell short of the target scoring 105 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs of their innings.

Result: Mumbai Heroes beat Kerala Strikers by 7 runs.

The league has Parle as the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023 and A23 – a skill-based gaming platform– as this season’s Presenting Sponsor.

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood, Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aarya is captain of Chennai Rhinos.

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels. All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary. Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers and matches of Kerala Strikers will be telecasted on Flowers TV.

CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in its new season – Reimagined, Refreshing, and Reloaded!