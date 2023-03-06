Vedanta Sesa Goa’s #IronLadiesIndia campaign salutes the iron will of women

Goa : In line with Vedanta’s commitment to equality, diversity, inclusion at the workplace, and women empowerment as a whole, Vedanta Sesa Goa has launched a campaign #IronLadiesIndia on International Women’s Day to highlight the massive contribution of women in the society and to felicitate them for their exemplary achievements. Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited felicitated such outstanding women viz- Sucheta Dessai, SP, Training, Goa Police, Siya Shaikh, Founder of GoWomania, WEBN & GoenKart and Manaswini Prabhune Nayak, Journalist and prominent social worker.

For Vedanta, the objective of this year’s #IronLadiesIndia campaign was to use its platform to promote women from society, who have become an inspiration for others by pushing the boundaries and thereby instill confidence in women around the country. The company launched a campaign on its digital and numerous communication platforms that demonstrated the laudable achievements of women from community and Vedanta Sesa Goa. Videos of Vedanta Sesa Goa employees and community women achievers highlighting their journeys, were shared on social media and through other communication platforms.

In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘DigitALL- Innovation and Technology for gender equality’, the women employees from Vedanta Sesa Goa, who have contributed exceptionally to the field of digital were also felicitated namely Suvarna Raut, Pooja Prabhu, Priyanka Korgaonkar, Amanda D’Souza, Nikita Singh, Swetha J S, Soumi Halder, Monalisa Diniz, Muriel Pereira, Ashwini Sinari and Shrijaya Chauhan as a part of the campaign. The campaign has received an overwhelming response from employees and business partners of Sesa Goa as well as the community at large.

Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa Business, Vedanta Limited, said, ” Every day is ‘Women’s Day’ as they are an integral part of our lives. At Vedanta, we strive to inculcate an inclusive culture and values through various initiatives that acknowledge diversity in all its forms. I firmly believe that promoting gender equality and empowering women is essential for the holistic development of our nation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sucheta Dessai, SP, Training, Goa Police, said, “On International Women’s Day, I want to highlight how women are contributing immensely to all sectors across the world. Women are definitely the stronger lot and the sacrifices they make managing both the outside world and home, is commendable. It’s heartening to see so many young women at Sesa Goa making a mark across different fields. My best wishes to the whole team of Sesa Goa for this campaign saluting the iron will of women”

Ms. Richa Dubey, CHRO- Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited said “Today, we are celebrating the Iron will of the Women on ‘International Women’s Day’. Women are breaking the barriers, challenging the norms and leading the way forward, towards a more equitable world. At Sesa Goa, we are committed to creating a workplace that is diverse, inclusive and equitable in all its forms .Let us support the endeavours of these #IronLadiesIndia in bringing a positive change in the world.”

At Vedanta, high-potential women employees are identified and nurtured to build a pipeline of women CXOs. Vedanta Group has framed best-in-class leadership development programmes like V-Lead and Tarang to promote diversity and inclusion at the workplace. Vedanta Group is always a step ahead to recognise and reward the contributions of employees without any biases and has rolled out an equal opportunity policy that aims to encourage equal employment opportunities without any discrimination.