MSME Sector in India Predicted to Add 2 Lakh Jobs by 2025

By Odisha Diary bureau

By 2025, India’s MSME sector is expected to create over two lakh new jobs, primarily in services and manufacturing. Emerging industries like e-commerce and logistics will see significant growth. Currently, MSMEs contribute over 33% to GDP and 62% to domestic employment, with significant potential for further growth.

