In Parliament Address, President Murmu Praises Initiatives for Inclusive Growth

In her address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government’s focus on empowering the poor, youth, women, and farmers, highlighting efforts to include every citizen in government schemes. She praised initiatives like affordable assistive devices, social security integration, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Murmu noted India’s economic rise to the 5th largest globally and its goal to become the 3rd largest. She also highlighted significant support for farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and the promotion of organic farming.