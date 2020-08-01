MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari launches Khadi’s Gift Box of Silk Mask

New Delhi: You can now gift your families and friends an attractive gift box of exclusive Khadi Silk Face Masks. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari yesterday launched the Gift Box, developed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The gift box consists of four handcrafted silk masks in different colors and prints. The masks are packed in a beautifully crafted handmade paper box in black color with golden embossed printing.

Shri Gadkari appreciated the gift box saying it is an apt product to celebrate the spirit of festivals while also ensuring safety. He lauded the mask-making initiative of KVIC saying this provided the artisans with sustainable livelihood during the most difficult time of Corona pandemic.

The silk mask gift boxes are priced at just Rs 500 per box and now available at all KVIC outlets in Delhi NCR.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the idea behind launching the gift box is to tap the foreign market and a large Indian population looking for reasonably priced gift items for their loved ones during the festival season.

The gift boxes will have one printed Silk Mask and three other masks in solid attractive colors. These triple-layered silk masks are skin-friendly, washable, reusable and bio-degradable. The Silk Masks have three pleats and come with adjustable ear loops and attractive beads. It has two inner layers of 100% Khadi cotton fabric and one top layer of Silk fabric.

