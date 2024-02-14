Mr. Shailesh Shekhar Appointed As Executive Chef, Lyfe Hotels, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Lyfe Hotels, Bhubaneswar, proudly announces the recent appointment of Mr. Shailesh Shekhar as their Executive Chef. With a remarkable career spanning over two decades in the Indian hospitality sector, he will lead food production and manage guest relations at Lyfe Hotels.

Chef Shailesh will play a pivotal role in designing menus for outlets, training aspiring chefs, implementing cost control measures, conducting equipment training, overseeing food safety management, and ensuring top-notch guest relations.

Widely acclaimed for his culinary expertise, Chef Shailesh brings a wealth of experience to Lyfe Hotels. Prior to joining Lyfe Hotels, he served as the Head of Food & Beverage at Cadila, a premium pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India. In this capacity, he was responsible for overall food and beverage operations across India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Chef Shailesh has also held key roles at renowned hospitality brands such as Radisson Blu, Sheraton, LEBUA, Taj Mahal Palace, and The Taj Lake Palace. His culinary prowess earned him the title of one of the top chefs of India by Express Hospitality, among other accolades.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Sonal Sahoo, Director and Promoter, Lyfe Hotels, The World Hotels and Resorts, said, “I congratulate Shailesh for his new role as Executive Chef at Lyfe Hotels, Bhubaneswar. We welcome him with enthusiasm and eagerly look forward to the distinctive culinary experiences he will craft for our guests. With his wealth of hospitality experience, dedication to culinary excellence, and commitment to guest satisfaction, we are confident that Shailesh and his team will create memorable dining experiences for our valued guests.”

On joining Lyfe Hotels, Bhubaneswar, Executive Chef Shailesh Shekhar, stated, “I am truly honoured and excited to join Lyfe Hotels as the Executive Chef. I look forward to redefining the dining experiences by celebrating the rich tapestry of local flavours and culinary innovation at Lyfe Hotels. Here’s to a delectable chapter ahead to create memorable moments that linger on the palates and in the hearts of our patrons!”

Chef Shailesh’s culinary journey has traversed diverse cuisines and multidisciplinary kitchen practices, enabling him to cultivate a unique and dynamic cooking style and techniques while effectively managing a dedicated team of professionals. With his 24 years of culinary experience, he is poised to further strengthen Lyfe Hotel’s culinary experts and offerings.