MP CM Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan on a pilgrimage to the largest meditation centre in the world

Hyderabad : CM of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan along Smt. Sadhna Singh Chauhan – Wife of Hon’ble CM visited Kanha Shanti Vanam as a special spiritual pilgrimage and met with Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – Guide of Heartfulness. They were accompanied several of their official team members.

During their visit Shri Chauhan also discussed with Pujya Daaji the developmental projects in Madhya Pradesh in association with Heartfulness. Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched a booked titled Nasha Mukti by Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The book outlines Heartfulness techniques that have helped millions of people and has been translated into Hindi as well. The book will be launched in Madhya Pradesh soon. The CM also launched a Nasha Mukti app that provides tips for deaddiction and connection with a toll-free number, but most importantly the ability to connect with doctors and therapists for treatment of severe cases of addiction.

The Govt. of Madhya Pradesh and Heartfulness have had a strong association with a number of initiatives catering to various areas from training police, schools and colleges on stress relief and well-being; growing several forests and transformation of the existing ones and ‘Nasha Vimukti’ campaign – a de-addication drive and offering consultations with specialists to overcome life problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “In today’s world, the Gurus of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and the current Guru Daaji has taken the charge of leading us towards this light through enlightenment, wisdom and knowledge. It’s not only meditation and Yoga that Heartfulness is helping us with. They have a number of activities being taken up here. In the current times it is not possible to renounce everything and retreat to the forests to seek God. We can perform our mundane duties and still achieve God. Heartfulness is helping us achieve this in a beautiful way in 160 countries today. The true happiness comes from employing all our faculties to whatever duties we perform and not expect any results – precisely what Krishna taught in the Gita. We must remain unalloyed in the material world just like a lotus remains detached from the murky waters. We must be courageous and full of life and enthusiasm. Let us also make ourselves ready to serve others. Heartfulness has brought some wonderful initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. Daaji is transforming the arid lands in Ratlam district and we request him to bring many such transformations through the incredible modern technology he has employed that I have witnessed today at Kanha Shanti Vanam’ Tissue Culture Lab and Rainforest. Heartfulness is full of multipurpose activities to help mankind. It is not confined to meditation. My humble request to Daaji for his continued guidance in education, deaddiction, agriculture, environment, and rebuilding lives.”

Pujya Daaji said, “If we are restless and worried, we can’t be happy despite having everything. For happiness we must first have peace. Peace will come with contemplation through a focused which comes only with meditation. We can’t be integrated without this. If we can’t be integrated, there can’t have harmony with others around us. This we can achieve only through Yoga. Good people with pure hearts must go into politics. Else we open doors for the unclean people to rule the country. We want to build a nation. Support good candidates, not the party. We need to get rid of chauvinism. All religions must come together to raise humanity collectively. Feel God in your heart, then it doesn’t matter what religion you belong to. It is experience of God that alone matters. We are proposing Madhya Pradesh state to be the first ‘Heartful state’ in India. We will bring awareness in every village. We have also brought about the Nasha Mukti app to help get rid off addictions. There is also this book we have on Nasha Mukti titled ‘Yes, you can do it’ that helps in bringing the balance through Heartfulness techniques. The book is a very special initiative of the CM of MP in collaboration with Heartfulness Institute. We have brought out this booklet in just 3 weeks’ time and we are also offering the soft copy of the book to the MP Govt and hope the book is distributed to as many people as possible who are in need of it. And lastly, let us take to one addiction – the love for God – and everything else will follow.”

Recently Heartfulness and the Govt. of Madhya Pradesh signed an MoU and started the work of converting 6 hectares of barren land in Javra 24 Batallion of Madhya Pradesh Police. About 25000 saplings were planted to make a mini forest.

A joint initiative of Orient Paper Mills based near Jabalpur and Heartfulness will impact over 1,00,000 in 1000 villages with Heartfulness practices. The mix of people includes rural communities (tribals etc.), school children, teachers, staff, agricultural scientific groups, yoga institutes, jail and police department, medical practitioners, security personnel etc. Such efforts have already starting to see an incredible positive impact in people deaddiction, overcoming stress, and finding a new balance in life.

20000 students of 4 universities and 70 colleges of Madhya Pradesh are being benefited from personality development program as part of Startup program for the promotion of life skills so that they can face life challenges with a balanced personality and strong character. This is to ensure their best participation in nation building by developing leadership qualities with proper life values. For 25 years Heartfulness has also been organizing essay writing competitions to help students come up with wellness goals. Through the Brighter Minds program, about 1000 children of 5 to 15 years have been upgraded with amazing mental abilities by practicing brain development activities by 20 trainers, and 5000 in Vidisha district alone according to the discussion held recently with the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

By adopting government barren land and hills in Madhya Pradesh, Heartfulness Institute wants to play its important role towards nature by using its integral technology to conserve water and soil through intensive plantation campaign. Apart from this, millions of people are being benefitted every week through group meditation and stress relief at Heartfulness Meditation Centers and Sub Centers in all districts of Madhya Pradesh. The purpose of Heartfulness Meditation is to move towards the upliftment of mankind on the path from animal human to human and divine human, while expanding the consciousness of the people globally through Pranahuti. As part of the proposed programmes that are intended to impact over 1 Crore people in MP over the next 5 years, and preparing them to impact the rest of the state, Heartfulness and the MP Govt. are working towards: 1. inclusion of value based education in the curriculum of students from class 1 to 9 that will inculcate life values of compassion, courage tolerance and brotherhood while also raising intuitive awareness 2. Establishing Dhyan Mandirs across the state for meditation for stress-relief; personality development, raising self-esteem and aptitude for education through meditation programmes.