T20 World Cup: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets

In ICC T20 Men’s World Cup: India suffered a five-wicket defeat to South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Batting first, India scored 133 runs for nine in stipulated 20 overs with the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls. For the Proteas, Lungi Ngidi scalped four wickets while Wayne Parnell picked up three wickets.

In reply, South Africa overhauled the target for the loss of five wickets in 19.4 overs riding on David Miller’s unbeaten 59 runs and Aiden Markram’s 52 runs. For India, Arshdeep Singh took two wickets.

During the match, star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed 1,000 runs at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so after Mahela Jayawardena. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena holds the record with 1016 runs to his name.

In other match on 30th October 2022, Pakistan registered their first victory of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating the Netherlands by six wickets at Perth. Batting first Netherlands set a target of 92 runs which Pakistan easily overhauled losing four wickets in 13.5 overs. With this win, Pakistan has registered their two points and is in the fifth position in the points table.

With this win, South Africa are at top of the table with five points and two wins in three matches. India are in the second position with four points and two wins in three games.