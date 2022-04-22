MP CM Shivraj Chouhan planted Cassia and Karanj saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Shri Arun Pandey, Shri Abhishek Namina, Shri Vaibhav Yogi and Shri Piyush Raikwar of Jai Hind Sena organisation planted Cassia and Karanj saplings in Smart City Garden today.

The organisation awakens the youths to work in the interest of the nation. For the last 5 years, the sacred work of environmental protection and plantation is also being done continuously. In this sequence, the organisation has planted trees at Awadhpuri, Govindpura, Kotra Sultanabad, Nehru Nagar, South T.T. Nagar, government schools and religious places in Bhopal. The organisation is also active in the works of social service according to the need.

The bark and leaves of Cassia planted today are used in making Ayurvedic medicines. Karanj is considered important in Ayurvedic medicine. Karanj is also used in religious works.