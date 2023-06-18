MOU signing with AM/NS India Odisha Assest & CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On 15th June 2023 , a MOU is signed between Arcelormittal Nippon Steel INDIA , Odisha Assets & CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology , Bhubaneswar by Mr G Suresha , Executive Director AM/NS INDIA , Odisha and Dr Ashok Sahu, Chief Scientist & Head, Mineral Processing and Business Development, CSIR-IMMT to promote R&D co-operation in the area of processing of low grade iron ores, iron ore pellets, slurry pipeline transport, automisation in processes etc and other areas of mutual interest in presence of Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director CSIR-IMMT, Dr Viswajanani, Scientist H, and Head TKDL CSIR, New Delhi scientists & officials of CSIR-IMMT and AM/NS Paradeep Unit.. CSIR-IMMT is the national R&D institute which is working on recovering values from low & lean grade beneficiation of iron ores, pelletisation processes, use of AI/ML , automation in pellet plant process, valorization of metallurgical plant waste, slurry pipe line design and other de-carbonization processes for iron & steel industries and AM/NS India has the pellet production facility of 12 MTPA located at Paradeep, the port city of Odisha, Iron ore Beneficiation plant of 16 MTPA capacity at Dabuna in Keonjhar district with 253 KM long slurry pipeline connected to Paradeep pellet plant. Odisha operation is backed by two high quality iron ore mines- Thakurani and Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi mines with mining permission for 12 MTPA . The program was coordinated by Mr. Sachida Nanda Sahu, Principal Scientist, MPD, CSIR-IMMT and Mrs. Soumya Sahoo , Deputy Manager, R&D, AM/NS India