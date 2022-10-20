MoU for 100 bedded MCL Cardiac Care Centre signed

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) as a part of its CSR initiative has signed a memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Jharsuguda District Administration for construction of 100 bedded “MCL Cardiac Care Centre” at an estimated cost of Rs.103 crore.

This state-of-the art cardiac facility will also have 42 residentail quarter for doctors and 100 bedded nurse hostel.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Collector & District Magistrate, Jharsuguda, Project Director (R&R), Jharsuguda whereas Shri Rajanikanta Panigrahi, General Manager (CSR) was present on behalf of MCL.

Once completed the project will be a boon for the cardiac patients.