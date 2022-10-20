NTPC CMHQ-Ranchi Swayamsiddha Ladies Club distributes Winter Blankets among associate members

As part of noble initiative of Swayamsiddha Ladies Club,NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi distributed winter blankets to associates cum office supporting staff i.e members of Indian Coffee House(ICH), Private Security Guards, office assistants ,Drivers, and House Keeping staff of NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters .

The distribution was conducted under the aegis of President, Smt Mahua Mazumder in the august presence of Vice Presidents of Ladies Club, Smt. Sanchita Konar, Smt. Lakshmi Murthy, Smt. Kiran Dubey & Smt Snigdha Majhi, Treasurer ,Smt. Reshma Behera,Cultural Secretary Smt Mansa Verma,Secretary (CSR) ,Smt Apoorva Dwivedi ,Joint General Secretary were present. The initiative was appreciated one and all.

On the occasion, members of the ladies club conveyed good wishes to the beneficiaries for the upcoming Diwali Celebration. The ladies club has been actively involved in providing valuable support to the needy regularly through its CSR & social welfare activities.