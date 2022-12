Bhubaneswar : MoS for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar is on a three-days’ visit to Odisha.

The Minister will review the functions of ICMR-REGIONAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CENTRE, BHUBANESWAR on saturday and visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday among others.

She is also scheduled to visit Jagannath temple in Puri.