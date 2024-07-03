MoS Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma Plants Sapling in Support of “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma planted a sapling as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” special campaign, initiated by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State stated that “One Tree in the Name of Mother” “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign is a call for all of us to take care of our environment. This small act can help fight climate change, reduce pollution, and make our surroundings greener.

The Minister urged everyone to join this campaign and make it into a big movement by sharing their tree planting stories on social media. He concluded by thanking Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his great leadership and the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries for organizing this event.