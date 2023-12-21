New Delhi,21st December: More than 26 Lakh youth have registered on the MY Bharat portal. Youth Police Experiential Learning Program is being organized through MY Bharat in consultation with Police Department of States/UTs. No Funds have been sanctioned as of now.

The closing ceremony of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was marked with the national level programme of New Delhi,21st December: Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on 31st October, 2023. During the program ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)’ platform, an autonomous body as an overarching enabling mechanism, powered by technology, for youth development and youth led development through ‘Kartavya Bodh’ and ‘Seva Bhaav’, during the Amrit Kaal was launched.

MY Bharat is envisioned as a pivotal, technology-driven facilitator for youth development and youth-led development, with the overarching goal of providing equitable opportunities to empower the youth in realizing their aspirations and contributing to the creation of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India), across the entire spectrum of the Government. Youth across the country can register on MY Bharat portal (https://www.mybharat.gov.in/) and signup for various opportunities being made available on the same. The Mera Yuva Bharat platform aims to create a phygital (physical + digital) ecosystem to empower young individuals to become catalysts for community transformation. With access to a digital network & connection to volunteering opportunities, youth would become community change agents and nation builders allowing them to act as the Yuva Setu between the Government and the citizens. As of now, facility to participate in the National Youth Festival 2024 and experiential learning program in state police Department has been provided on the portal.

This information was given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question asked by Shri B. Lingaiah Yadav in Rajya Sabha today.